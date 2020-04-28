671 Bonham Dr

Amenities

Say hello to your very own piece of paradise in the wonderful city of Lavon! Fall in love everyday as you walk into this grand and luxurious house with neutral finishes and updates throughout. The desirable open floor plan with multiple living and dining spaces provides plenty of space for you to host gatherings for the ones who mean most. Mix both meals and memories in the open kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, a large center island and an abundance of cabinet space to help you keep your gleaming granite counters clutter free. Retreat to the spacious master suite with the attached full bathroom offering a soaker tub, standing shower, and double sinks for stress free mornings and relaxing evenings. Conveniently located with easy access to highways, shopping, and more this house offers everything you need to maintain a happy and comfortable lifestyle, schedule your private showing today!