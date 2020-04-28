All apartments in Lavon
671 Bonham Dr
671 Bonham Dr

671 Bonham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

671 Bonham Drive, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Say hello to your very own piece of paradise in the wonderful city of Lavon! Fall in love everyday as you walk into this grand and luxurious house with neutral finishes and updates throughout. The desirable open floor plan with multiple living and dining spaces provides plenty of space for you to host gatherings for the ones who mean most. Mix both meals and memories in the open kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, a large center island and an abundance of cabinet space to help you keep your gleaming granite counters clutter free. Retreat to the spacious master suite with the attached full bathroom offering a soaker tub, standing shower, and double sinks for stress free mornings and relaxing evenings. Conveniently located with easy access to highways, shopping, and more this house offers everything you need to maintain a happy and comfortable lifestyle, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 Bonham Dr have any available units?
671 Bonham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
Is 671 Bonham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
671 Bonham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 Bonham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 671 Bonham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 671 Bonham Dr offer parking?
No, 671 Bonham Dr does not offer parking.
Does 671 Bonham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671 Bonham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 Bonham Dr have a pool?
No, 671 Bonham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 671 Bonham Dr have accessible units?
No, 671 Bonham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 671 Bonham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 671 Bonham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 671 Bonham Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 671 Bonham Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
