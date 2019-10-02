650 Langdon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

This Like-New Less than 1 year old house built by Bloomfield Homes is ready for Tenants.

Perfect for the new home buyer that doesn't want to pay new home prices. Very Popular 3.2.2 floorplan named the Laurel is perfect for a variety of families . Explore Grand Heritage-adjacent Lake Lavon and Army Corps of Engineers forest with over 21,000 acres of fishing, camping, boating, hiking, and equestrian trails. * 1-Story * 3 Bedrooms* Wood-like Tile Flooring * Granite Countertops * Stainless Steel Appliances * Neighborhood Amenities include Jogging Path, 2 Pools, Swim-up Bar, Splash Park, Water Slide, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Tech Center, and much more! * Also available for sale. Lease - Purchase Possible