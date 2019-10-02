All apartments in Lavon
650 Langdon Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:42 PM

650 Langdon Street

650 Langdon St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

650 Langdon St, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
This Like-New Less than 1 year old house built by Bloomfield Homes is ready for Tenants.
Perfect for the new home buyer that doesn't want to pay new home prices. Very Popular 3.2.2 floorplan named the Laurel is perfect for a variety of families . Explore Grand Heritage-adjacent Lake Lavon and Army Corps of Engineers forest with over 21,000 acres of fishing, camping, boating, hiking, and equestrian trails. * 1-Story * 3 Bedrooms* Wood-like Tile Flooring * Granite Countertops * Stainless Steel Appliances * Neighborhood Amenities include Jogging Path, 2 Pools, Swim-up Bar, Splash Park, Water Slide, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Tech Center, and much more! * Also available for sale. Lease - Purchase Possible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Langdon Street have any available units?
650 Langdon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 650 Langdon Street have?
Some of 650 Langdon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Langdon Street currently offering any rent specials?
650 Langdon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Langdon Street pet-friendly?
No, 650 Langdon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 650 Langdon Street offer parking?
Yes, 650 Langdon Street offers parking.
Does 650 Langdon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Langdon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Langdon Street have a pool?
Yes, 650 Langdon Street has a pool.
Does 650 Langdon Street have accessible units?
No, 650 Langdon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Langdon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Langdon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Langdon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Langdon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

