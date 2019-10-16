Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lavon
Find more places like 471 Harding Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lavon, TX
/
471 Harding Lane
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
471 Harding Lane
471 Harding Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
471 Harding Lane, Lavon, TX 75166
Amenities
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 471 Harding Lane have any available units?
471 Harding Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lavon, TX
.
Is 471 Harding Lane currently offering any rent specials?
471 Harding Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Harding Lane pet-friendly?
No, 471 Harding Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lavon
.
Does 471 Harding Lane offer parking?
Yes, 471 Harding Lane offers parking.
Does 471 Harding Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Harding Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Harding Lane have a pool?
No, 471 Harding Lane does not have a pool.
Does 471 Harding Lane have accessible units?
No, 471 Harding Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Harding Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 Harding Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Harding Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 Harding Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
