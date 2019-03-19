9439 Crane Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous 5-bedroom home in established Sierra Addition. This home has 4 Living areas, media room, Jack and Jill bath and even a storm shelter! Home features window seats, custom master bath, separate mud room and laundry, lovely open concept home and wonderful natural light A fabulous study with French doors host a second fireplace. Two separate Game Rooms. All bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. New Carpet throughout with nice warm colors. Don't forget about the Golf Club, Community Pools, trails and special events. Convenience and security knowing that your children are close by in school right in Subdivision. Great opportunity to lease this beautiful Newport executive home!