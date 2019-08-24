9031 Cypress Creek Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Building? SHORT TERM rental opportunity on a GOLF COURSE lot, lease terms of 6 months to 12 months. One pet allowed, up to 25 lbs. Charming 1.5 story home, built by Highland. Master and 2 secondary bedrooms on level 1, and bedroom 4 and full bath up, plus a game room. Executive study w- wall of built in bookshelves. Formal dining. Handsome kitchen w- plenty of storage, island, double ovens, gas cooktop, granite & stainless steel appliances Spacious family room w- corner FP, great for entertaining! Extensive handscraped hardwood flooring and shutters throughout. Master bath has frameless shower, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet with built-ins. Bay window in master for sitting area. Make it YOURS!