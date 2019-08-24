All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 9031 Cypress Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
9031 Cypress Creek Road
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:53 AM

9031 Cypress Creek Road

9031 Cypress Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9031 Cypress Creek Road, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Building? SHORT TERM rental opportunity on a GOLF COURSE lot, lease terms of 6 months to 12 months. One pet allowed, up to 25 lbs. Charming 1.5 story home, built by Highland. Master and 2 secondary bedrooms on level 1, and bedroom 4 and full bath up, plus a game room. Executive study w- wall of built in bookshelves. Formal dining. Handsome kitchen w- plenty of storage, island, double ovens, gas cooktop, granite & stainless steel appliances Spacious family room w- corner FP, great for entertaining! Extensive handscraped hardwood flooring and shutters throughout. Master bath has frameless shower, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet with built-ins. Bay window in master for sitting area. Make it YOURS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9031 Cypress Creek Road have any available units?
9031 Cypress Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 9031 Cypress Creek Road have?
Some of 9031 Cypress Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9031 Cypress Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
9031 Cypress Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9031 Cypress Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9031 Cypress Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 9031 Cypress Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 9031 Cypress Creek Road offers parking.
Does 9031 Cypress Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9031 Cypress Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9031 Cypress Creek Road have a pool?
No, 9031 Cypress Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 9031 Cypress Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 9031 Cypress Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9031 Cypress Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9031 Cypress Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9031 Cypress Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9031 Cypress Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District