Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bath + office in Lantana with lots of upgrades. Open living and kitchen areas great for entertaining. Split bedrooms, over-sized craft room with built-in crafting table, desks and additional cabinets for storage. Back yard includes screened-in porch covered back patio, Koi pond and a fire feature! Yard care, periodic maintenance of the Koi pond, and quarterly pest control all included! Move-In sooner than April 1st a possibility.