All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 8733 Cherry Lee Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
8733 Cherry Lee Lane
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:00 PM

8733 Cherry Lee Lane

8733 Cherry Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8733 Cherry Lee Lane, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
NEW CARPET & NEW PAINT !!! Charming home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, just minutes to the Lantana Golf Club & the main amenity center with fitness center, pool & tennis courts. Bright, open plan with formals. 2 story ceiling in family room, open to breakfast nook & kitchen. Granite, UM sink, 42 in. cabinets. Large master down. 3 bdrms, and 1.5 baths up. Covered balcony off 2nd bedroom. GAME ROOM for pool table & more. MEDIA ROOM, can be 5th bedroom (closet & window). Private rear yard: No homes behind. Walk to golf club, main pool, tennis courts, amenity center. Owner pays HOA fee, includes access to all that Lantana has to offer. One year minimum rental term. One pet considered up to 25 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8733 Cherry Lee Lane have any available units?
8733 Cherry Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 8733 Cherry Lee Lane have?
Some of 8733 Cherry Lee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8733 Cherry Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8733 Cherry Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8733 Cherry Lee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8733 Cherry Lee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8733 Cherry Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8733 Cherry Lee Lane offers parking.
Does 8733 Cherry Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8733 Cherry Lee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8733 Cherry Lee Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8733 Cherry Lee Lane has a pool.
Does 8733 Cherry Lee Lane have accessible units?
No, 8733 Cherry Lee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8733 Cherry Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8733 Cherry Lee Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8733 Cherry Lee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8733 Cherry Lee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District