8733 Cherry Lee Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

NEW CARPET & NEW PAINT !!! Charming home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, just minutes to the Lantana Golf Club & the main amenity center with fitness center, pool & tennis courts. Bright, open plan with formals. 2 story ceiling in family room, open to breakfast nook & kitchen. Granite, UM sink, 42 in. cabinets. Large master down. 3 bdrms, and 1.5 baths up. Covered balcony off 2nd bedroom. GAME ROOM for pool table & more. MEDIA ROOM, can be 5th bedroom (closet & window). Private rear yard: No homes behind. Walk to golf club, main pool, tennis courts, amenity center. Owner pays HOA fee, includes access to all that Lantana has to offer. One year minimum rental term. One pet considered up to 25 lbs.