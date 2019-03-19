841 Kirby Drive

Amenities

Have the best of everything with this stunning home located in the heart of the coveted Magnolia Community in Lantana. Fall in love with the vast open floor plan ideal for peaceful living and incredible entertaining! The spacious family room features a cozy corner fireplace. Gourmet kitchen outfitted with huge island, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Private downstairs master is the perfect retreat and exudes relaxing with the oversized shower. Upstairs boast two generous secondaries, full bath, and the game room for all to enjoy. Utility room with lots of storage. The covered back patio and fenced backyard is ready for all your outdoor fun! PLUS Trails, pools and work out facilities covered in rent.