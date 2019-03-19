All apartments in Lantana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

841 Kirby Drive

841 Kirby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

841 Kirby Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Have the best of everything with this stunning home located in the heart of the coveted Magnolia Community in Lantana. Fall in love with the vast open floor plan ideal for peaceful living and incredible entertaining! The spacious family room features a cozy corner fireplace. Gourmet kitchen outfitted with huge island, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Private downstairs master is the perfect retreat and exudes relaxing with the oversized shower. Upstairs boast two generous secondaries, full bath, and the game room for all to enjoy. Utility room with lots of storage. The covered back patio and fenced backyard is ready for all your outdoor fun! PLUS Trails, pools and work out facilities covered in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Kirby Drive have any available units?
841 Kirby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 841 Kirby Drive have?
Some of 841 Kirby Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Kirby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
841 Kirby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Kirby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 841 Kirby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 841 Kirby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 841 Kirby Drive offers parking.
Does 841 Kirby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Kirby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Kirby Drive have a pool?
Yes, 841 Kirby Drive has a pool.
Does 841 Kirby Drive have accessible units?
No, 841 Kirby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Kirby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Kirby Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Kirby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Kirby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

