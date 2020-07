Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Beautiful Grand Home on oversized lot. Open & bright with lots of windows. Study can be 5th bedroom, nursery or workout area, stainless appliances, granite countertops, oversized laundry with room for extra refrigerator or freezer, lots of cabinet and counterspace, much more. Owner pays HOA fee and includes front yard maintenance, access to pool and facilities. Furniture can stay for additional fee.