8220 Holliday Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Start the year off entertaining friends and family in your home in the highly desired Lantana community! This spacious 2-story home layout offers an open floor plan with an abundance of natural lighting. Show off your best cooking skills in the updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and tons of counter space. Conveniently located on the first flr, the main bedroom offers a spacious bathroom w dual sinks & walk-in closet. The neighborhood offers 5 pools, tennis and basketball courts, trails, 2 fitness centers, and a premier private golf club. HOA covers front yard maintenance. Shopping, schools, lakes, entertainment, DFW Airport & more are just minutes from your doorstep. Welcome Home!