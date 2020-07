Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

Beautiful home on the golf course. Enjoy the view. 4 beds, 3.5 bath Highland home. Master and office down. 3 beds and 2 full baths. Media room with projector and screen, it can be used as fifth bedroom. TAR application form. No cats please. Application fee is $40 per adult and payable to Lany Charoonbara.