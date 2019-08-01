8204 Victoria Drive

Amenities

Magnificent 5 bed, 4 bath, 3859 sq. ft. two story home in Lantana, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Welcome home to your grand entry with winding stair case. Marvelous island kitchen features tons of granite counter space, lots of cabinets, stone backsplash, and trendy lighting. Cozy breakfast area with backyard views. Lovely living room with beautiful stone fireplace. Imagine entertaining in your elegant dining room or formal living area. Over-sized master suite provides dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Spacious secondary rooms, movie room and outdoor living space! Cool off in your sparkling pool! Be sure to schedule your showing today, this one will not last long!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.