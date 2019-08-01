All apartments in Lantana
Lantana, TX
8204 Victoria Drive
8204 Victoria Drive

8204 Victoria Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8204 Victoria Lane, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Magnificent 5 bed, 4 bath, 3859 sq. ft. two story home in Lantana, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Welcome home to your grand entry with winding stair case. Marvelous island kitchen features tons of granite counter space, lots of cabinets, stone backsplash, and trendy lighting. Cozy breakfast area with backyard views. Lovely living room with beautiful stone fireplace. Imagine entertaining in your elegant dining room or formal living area. Over-sized master suite provides dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Spacious secondary rooms, movie room and outdoor living space! Cool off in your sparkling pool! Be sure to schedule your showing today, this one will not last long!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

