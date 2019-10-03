All apartments in Lantana
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:58 PM

820 Sheldon Road

820 Sheldon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

820 Sheldon Road, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Well-maintained three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home in Lanatana. Open layout with lots of upgrades, including over-sized kitchen island with breakfast bar and extra storage, arched doorways and 2'' faux wood blinds throughout. Master downstairs with additional bedrooms and media room upstairs. Media room could be a fourth bedroom. High efficiency washer and dryer included. This home backs up to a wooded area for added privacy. HOA takes care of the front yard maintenance. Owner covers HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Sheldon Road have any available units?
820 Sheldon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 820 Sheldon Road have?
Some of 820 Sheldon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Sheldon Road currently offering any rent specials?
820 Sheldon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Sheldon Road pet-friendly?
No, 820 Sheldon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 820 Sheldon Road offer parking?
Yes, 820 Sheldon Road offers parking.
Does 820 Sheldon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Sheldon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Sheldon Road have a pool?
No, 820 Sheldon Road does not have a pool.
Does 820 Sheldon Road have accessible units?
No, 820 Sheldon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Sheldon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Sheldon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Sheldon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Sheldon Road does not have units with air conditioning.

