820 Sheldon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Well-maintained three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home in Lanatana. Open layout with lots of upgrades, including over-sized kitchen island with breakfast bar and extra storage, arched doorways and 2'' faux wood blinds throughout. Master downstairs with additional bedrooms and media room upstairs. Media room could be a fourth bedroom. High efficiency washer and dryer included. This home backs up to a wooded area for added privacy. HOA takes care of the front yard maintenance. Owner covers HOA!