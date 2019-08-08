8125 Tyler Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

***SHORT TERM LEASE and or for SALE!!!*** Beautiful home w hand scraped wood floors located in a private cul-de-sac, adjacent to private fishing pond and Golf Course. Kitchen features granite countertops and large island. Open floor plan, office, formal dining and cozy patio. Game and media room, speaker system in entire house. Large secondary bedrooms, one bedroom has a private study nook and secret reading nook. Perfect for the kids who like to play hide-n-go-seek! 5 years left on builder warranty, HVAC units tankless water heater, upgraded carpet, smart thermostat, wrought iron stairs. Over sized master shower w luxurious rain shower, cedar garage doors. Best schools in Denton! MONTH TO MONTH; OR AS NEEDED!