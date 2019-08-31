All apartments in Lantana
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

723 Lathrop Street

723 Lathrop Street · No Longer Available
Location

723 Lathrop Street, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Immaculately maintained 2-story in the sought after Lantana community! A grand staircase ushers you inside where you will find 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal living & dining areas, upstairs game & media rooms, & 3-car tandem garage. Upgrades & amenities abound including towering ceilings, today's paint tones, wrought iron balusters, rich hardwood flooring, beautiful iron front door, whole house audio system, & more! Gourmet island kitchen boasts granite countertops with a tile backsplash, an abundance of wood cabinetry & counter space, gas cooktop, wine fridge, & built-in moms desk! Secondary bedroom located on 2nd floor providing ample privacy for all. Enjoy grilling and entertaining on your large back patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Lathrop Street have any available units?
723 Lathrop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 723 Lathrop Street have?
Some of 723 Lathrop Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Lathrop Street currently offering any rent specials?
723 Lathrop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Lathrop Street pet-friendly?
No, 723 Lathrop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 723 Lathrop Street offer parking?
Yes, 723 Lathrop Street offers parking.
Does 723 Lathrop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Lathrop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Lathrop Street have a pool?
No, 723 Lathrop Street does not have a pool.
Does 723 Lathrop Street have accessible units?
No, 723 Lathrop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Lathrop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Lathrop Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Lathrop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Lathrop Street does not have units with air conditioning.

