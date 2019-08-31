723 Lathrop Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Immaculately maintained 2-story in the sought after Lantana community! A grand staircase ushers you inside where you will find 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal living & dining areas, upstairs game & media rooms, & 3-car tandem garage. Upgrades & amenities abound including towering ceilings, today's paint tones, wrought iron balusters, rich hardwood flooring, beautiful iron front door, whole house audio system, & more! Gourmet island kitchen boasts granite countertops with a tile backsplash, an abundance of wood cabinetry & counter space, gas cooktop, wine fridge, & built-in moms desk! Secondary bedroom located on 2nd floor providing ample privacy for all. Enjoy grilling and entertaining on your large back patio!