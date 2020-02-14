630 Griffin Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

Enjoy the Lantana amenities including 2 Community pools, fitness center, jogging trails, Basketball, Tennis & Water Park. Front yard maintenance, Fitness, Security included! Master on 1st floor! Guest Bedroom on 1st floor has Full Bath. 4 bedrooms, 3 living rooms! Powder bath too! Formal Dining & Breakfast Area. Formal Living can be used as Study. Large fenced backyard. Plenty of storage and closet space. Wood floors! Open, Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counters & Huge Island! Upstairs has game room and media. Two bedrooms upstairs share Jack N Jill Bath. Built in 2007, very clean home! Gas cooktop, gas heat. Sprinkler system, alarm system. A Must See! HOA fee is paid by Landlord. Pets considered case by case.