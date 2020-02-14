All apartments in Lantana
630 Griffin Street

630 Griffin Street · No Longer Available
Location

630 Griffin Street, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy the Lantana amenities including 2 Community pools, fitness center, jogging trails, Basketball, Tennis & Water Park. Front yard maintenance, Fitness, Security included! Master on 1st floor! Guest Bedroom on 1st floor has Full Bath. 4 bedrooms, 3 living rooms! Powder bath too! Formal Dining & Breakfast Area. Formal Living can be used as Study. Large fenced backyard. Plenty of storage and closet space. Wood floors! Open, Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counters & Huge Island! Upstairs has game room and media. Two bedrooms upstairs share Jack N Jill Bath. Built in 2007, very clean home! Gas cooktop, gas heat. Sprinkler system, alarm system. A Must See! HOA fee is paid by Landlord. Pets considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Griffin Street have any available units?
630 Griffin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 630 Griffin Street have?
Some of 630 Griffin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Griffin Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 Griffin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Griffin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Griffin Street is pet friendly.
Does 630 Griffin Street offer parking?
Yes, 630 Griffin Street offers parking.
Does 630 Griffin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Griffin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Griffin Street have a pool?
Yes, 630 Griffin Street has a pool.
Does 630 Griffin Street have accessible units?
No, 630 Griffin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Griffin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Griffin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Griffin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Griffin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

