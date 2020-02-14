All apartments in Lantana
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
540 Catherine Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

540 Catherine Lane

540 Catherine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

540 Catherine Lane, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Ready for you to Move Right In, fresh and clean with neutral paint and carpet throughout! Open & inviting floor plan! Large Island Kitchen with Granite, SS appliances, Breakfast Bar, Gas Cooktop and Convection oven. 1st Floor Split Master Suite with Sitting Area. Spacious loft Game Room and large Media Room. Abundant storage. Landlord pays HOA & you can enjoy all that Lantana has to offer! Lantana Community has extensive amenities including: 5 Pools, Splash Park, Playgrounds, Parks, Activity Center, Walk Paths and Community Events! *The front yard lawn care is included!* Pets considered on a case by case basis with the landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Catherine Lane have any available units?
540 Catherine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 540 Catherine Lane have?
Some of 540 Catherine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Catherine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
540 Catherine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Catherine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 Catherine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 540 Catherine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 540 Catherine Lane offers parking.
Does 540 Catherine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Catherine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Catherine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 540 Catherine Lane has a pool.
Does 540 Catherine Lane have accessible units?
No, 540 Catherine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Catherine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Catherine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Catherine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Catherine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

