540 Catherine Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage media room

Ready for you to Move Right In, fresh and clean with neutral paint and carpet throughout! Open & inviting floor plan! Large Island Kitchen with Granite, SS appliances, Breakfast Bar, Gas Cooktop and Convection oven. 1st Floor Split Master Suite with Sitting Area. Spacious loft Game Room and large Media Room. Abundant storage. Landlord pays HOA & you can enjoy all that Lantana has to offer! Lantana Community has extensive amenities including: 5 Pools, Splash Park, Playgrounds, Parks, Activity Center, Walk Paths and Community Events! *The front yard lawn care is included!* Pets considered on a case by case basis with the landlord approval.