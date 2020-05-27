501 Kirby Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Stunning corner lot home in gorgeous Lantana. New wood floors and professional paint throughout (2018).

Showcase your chef skills in the island kitchen which features granite countertops & designer light fixtures. Everything has a place with an abundance of cabinets in the oversized butler's pantry. Conquer the world in your PJs right from the home office. The large game room provides ample room for playing, entertaining, and may double as a 4th bedroom. Private backyard and covered patio. HOA covered by the landlord includes front yard maintenance plus access to all 5 pools, trails, parks, and facilities within Lantana. Smarter kids at the highly-rated Lantana schools. Hurry-this one is priced aggressively!