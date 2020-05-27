All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 501 Kirby Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
501 Kirby Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:07 PM

501 Kirby Drive

501 Kirby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

501 Kirby Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Stunning corner lot home in gorgeous Lantana. New wood floors and professional paint throughout (2018).
Showcase your chef skills in the island kitchen which features granite countertops & designer light fixtures. Everything has a place with an abundance of cabinets in the oversized butler's pantry. Conquer the world in your PJs right from the home office. The large game room provides ample room for playing, entertaining, and may double as a 4th bedroom. Private backyard and covered patio. HOA covered by the landlord includes front yard maintenance plus access to all 5 pools, trails, parks, and facilities within Lantana. Smarter kids at the highly-rated Lantana schools. Hurry-this one is priced aggressively!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Kirby Drive have any available units?
501 Kirby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 501 Kirby Drive have?
Some of 501 Kirby Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Kirby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Kirby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Kirby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 501 Kirby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 501 Kirby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 Kirby Drive offers parking.
Does 501 Kirby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Kirby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Kirby Drive have a pool?
Yes, 501 Kirby Drive has a pool.
Does 501 Kirby Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Kirby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Kirby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Kirby Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Kirby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Kirby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District