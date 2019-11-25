431 Marshall Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming single story home in award winning Lantana Community. With Fresh paint and newish carpet, this home is a low maintenance, move in ready home. Lovely kitchen with ton of cabinetry opens onto the family room with lots of natural light. Pretty master suite with walk-in closet and 2 further good size bedrooms. HOA includes, front and side yard maintenance, security, basic cable & full access to facilities.Schools, shopping nearby. Community provides access to 5 pools & 2 gyms. Close to parks & trails. Wonderful opportunity to live in Lantana!