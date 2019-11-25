All apartments in Lantana
431 Marshall Way
431 Marshall Way

431 Marshall Way · No Longer Available
Location

431 Marshall Way, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming single story home in award winning Lantana Community. With Fresh paint and newish carpet, this home is a low maintenance, move in ready home. Lovely kitchen with ton of cabinetry opens onto the family room with lots of natural light. Pretty master suite with walk-in closet and 2 further good size bedrooms. HOA includes, front and side yard maintenance, security, basic cable & full access to facilities.Schools, shopping nearby. Community provides access to 5 pools & 2 gyms. Close to parks & trails. Wonderful opportunity to live in Lantana!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Marshall Way have any available units?
431 Marshall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 431 Marshall Way have?
Some of 431 Marshall Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Marshall Way currently offering any rent specials?
431 Marshall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Marshall Way pet-friendly?
No, 431 Marshall Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 431 Marshall Way offer parking?
Yes, 431 Marshall Way offers parking.
Does 431 Marshall Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Marshall Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Marshall Way have a pool?
Yes, 431 Marshall Way has a pool.
Does 431 Marshall Way have accessible units?
No, 431 Marshall Way does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Marshall Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Marshall Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Marshall Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Marshall Way does not have units with air conditioning.

