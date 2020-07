Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage new construction tennis court

Beautiful property in Lantana. 2016 built, 3 bedroom and study, high ceiling, large covered patio area, good size backyard and beautiful kitchen and upgrade bathroom and so much more. Do not miss this out. HOA provides front yard care, basic cable, and there are 5 Pools, 2 workout centers, 5 tennis courts, basketball court. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.