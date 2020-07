Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Stunning 5 Bed 3 Bath home overlooking Hole 3 of Private PGA Qualifying Course, Lantana Golf Club. You do not have to be a golfer to appreciate the expansive outdoor living on the back patio! Island kitchen w granite perfect for entertaining overlooking the family room. Master bedroom with patio access, study w french doors, dining and utility all on 1st floor. Game room, 4 bedrooms and tons of storage upstairs. A wonderful home for entertaining!