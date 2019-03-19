1525 Conner Way

Amenities

Absolutely stunning home in Lantana! Spacious open concept living with over 3,400 square feet built in 2013. Hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout. Executive office with built-ins and French doors. Stainless steel and granite in kitchen with eat in breakfast bar. Two bedrooms downstairs and three up. Media room and a second living area upstairs with more custom built-ins. Don't let this gorgeous home get away. Pet friendly property.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



