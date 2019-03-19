All apartments in Lantana
1525 Conner Way

1525 Conner Way · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Conner Way, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Absolutely stunning home in Lantana! Spacious open concept living with over 3,400 square feet built in 2013. Hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout. Executive office with built-ins and French doors. Stainless steel and granite in kitchen with eat in breakfast bar. Two bedrooms downstairs and three up. Media room and a second living area upstairs with more custom built-ins. Don't let this gorgeous home get away. Pet friendly property.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Conner Way have any available units?
1525 Conner Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1525 Conner Way have?
Some of 1525 Conner Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Conner Way currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Conner Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Conner Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Conner Way is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Conner Way offer parking?
No, 1525 Conner Way does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Conner Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Conner Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Conner Way have a pool?
No, 1525 Conner Way does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Conner Way have accessible units?
No, 1525 Conner Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Conner Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Conner Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Conner Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Conner Way does not have units with air conditioning.

