All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 1521 Golf Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
1521 Golf Club Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:34 PM

1521 Golf Club Drive

1521 Golf Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1521 Golf Club Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Located in award winning Lantana, this well kept home is one of the few that backs to a community greenbelt! This pristine home features genuine hardwood floors, a light and bright kitchen with gas range, private study, 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, an upstairs game area, 150 SF floored extra attic storage, and a beautiful covered porch. Energy efficient features include Wi-Fi thermostats & tankless hot water heaters. The open concept floor plan has all the upgrades and is just a short walk away from the premier private Lantana Golf Club. Residents enjoy the use of amenities such as, The Town Green, 5 community pools, 2 fitness centers, hiking and biking trails, 300 acres of green spaces, plus parks and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Golf Club Drive have any available units?
1521 Golf Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1521 Golf Club Drive have?
Some of 1521 Golf Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Golf Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Golf Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Golf Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Golf Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1521 Golf Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Golf Club Drive offers parking.
Does 1521 Golf Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Golf Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Golf Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1521 Golf Club Drive has a pool.
Does 1521 Golf Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521 Golf Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Golf Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Golf Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Golf Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Golf Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District