1521 Golf Club Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage internet access

Located in award winning Lantana, this well kept home is one of the few that backs to a community greenbelt! This pristine home features genuine hardwood floors, a light and bright kitchen with gas range, private study, 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, an upstairs game area, 150 SF floored extra attic storage, and a beautiful covered porch. Energy efficient features include Wi-Fi thermostats & tankless hot water heaters. The open concept floor plan has all the upgrades and is just a short walk away from the premier private Lantana Golf Club. Residents enjoy the use of amenities such as, The Town Green, 5 community pools, 2 fitness centers, hiking and biking trails, 300 acres of green spaces, plus parks and playgrounds.