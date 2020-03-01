All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 1511 Meadows Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
1511 Meadows Avenue
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:10 PM

1511 Meadows Avenue

1511 Meadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1511 Meadows Avenue, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 4 BR 3.1 BA Home on Golf Course Lot*Updated paint and flooring*Chef's Kitchen features granite counters, a center island, double ovens, and 42 inch cabinets*Family Room with hardwood flooring*Private study with french doors for work or reading*Master Retreat features sitting area, walk in shower with river rock, and jetted tub*Generously sized secondary bedrooms, one w window seat*Game Room and Media Rooms up*Utility Room with storage*2017 Gutters and Roof*Zoned for Guyer HS*HOA Fees will be paid by homeowner*Close proximity to neighborhood schools*Short distance to neighborhood pools, parks, and Amenity Centers*Owner prefers no pets but small dog under 20 lbs is okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Meadows Avenue have any available units?
1511 Meadows Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1511 Meadows Avenue have?
Some of 1511 Meadows Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Meadows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Meadows Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Meadows Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 Meadows Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1511 Meadows Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Meadows Avenue offers parking.
Does 1511 Meadows Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Meadows Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Meadows Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1511 Meadows Avenue has a pool.
Does 1511 Meadows Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1511 Meadows Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Meadows Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Meadows Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Meadows Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Meadows Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District