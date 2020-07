Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Lantana home for lease! Located on a nice corner lot with gorgeous hardwood flooring in living area. LA has fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen has granite counter tops, under mounted SS sink. Separate study or home office. 2 dining areas. Upstairs game room. HOA covers front and side lawn care. Tenant responsible for back yard care. No smoking in house or in garage. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Maximum 2 small pets. Longer leases encouraged.