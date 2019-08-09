All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 1291 Golf Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
1291 Golf Club Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:29 PM

1291 Golf Club Drive

1291 Golf Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1291 Golf Club Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come & enjoy all that Lantana has to offer: POOLS, FITNESS CENTERS, TENNIS, TRAILS and so much more! Well-maintained Highland-built home, close to the Lantana Golf Club. 4 bedrooms with master down, plus a study, media and game rooms! Master is on level one, and the 3 secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Total privacy in rear yard, with NO HOMES BEHIND. Walk to the main resort-style pool, tennis, basketball court, and golf club! Ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Pets allowed, no dangerous dog breeds. Excellent onsite elementary & junior high schools. Written application required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1291 Golf Club Drive have any available units?
1291 Golf Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1291 Golf Club Drive have?
Some of 1291 Golf Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1291 Golf Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1291 Golf Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1291 Golf Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1291 Golf Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1291 Golf Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1291 Golf Club Drive offers parking.
Does 1291 Golf Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1291 Golf Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1291 Golf Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1291 Golf Club Drive has a pool.
Does 1291 Golf Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 1291 Golf Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1291 Golf Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1291 Golf Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1291 Golf Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1291 Golf Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District