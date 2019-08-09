1291 Golf Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Come & enjoy all that Lantana has to offer: POOLS, FITNESS CENTERS, TENNIS, TRAILS and so much more! Well-maintained Highland-built home, close to the Lantana Golf Club. 4 bedrooms with master down, plus a study, media and game rooms! Master is on level one, and the 3 secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Total privacy in rear yard, with NO HOMES BEHIND. Walk to the main resort-style pool, tennis, basketball court, and golf club! Ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Pets allowed, no dangerous dog breeds. Excellent onsite elementary & junior high schools. Written application required.