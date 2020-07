Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a beautiful well maintained one story home with 3 Bedroom, Two Bath with a Study. Custom interior paint, beautiful laminate wood floors throughout, and ceramic tile in all the wet areas. Walk in closets in all bedrooms, gas logs, and a secluded backyard that backs up to the green belt. Open Floorplan and Split Bedrooms. Short walk to golf, pool and much more. Stainless Steel Refrigerator comes with the property. Apply online.