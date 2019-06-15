1260 Bonham Parkway

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HOME ready for your family in the heart of Lantana and convenient to schools, restaurants and shopping! 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths downstairs, 3 BR, 2 full baths and huge gameroom upstairs, kitchen open to the living room w-fireplace, grantite counters, refrigerator, washer-dryer included, 3 living, 2 dining areas. Relax on covered front and back patios. Pets approved on case-by-case basis, Landlord must meet applicants, income 3x monthly rent required; excellent credit; no background issues; All applicants ages 18+ to complete appl and pay fee of $60; approved pets require up to $500 non-refundable pet fee per pet depending on breed,size,etc. Tenants can enjoy HOA amenities and lawn care provided!