1260 Bonham Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME ready for your family in the heart of Lantana and convenient to schools, restaurants and shopping! 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths downstairs, 3 BR, 2 full baths and huge gameroom upstairs, kitchen open to the living room w-fireplace, grantite counters, refrigerator, washer-dryer included, 3 living, 2 dining areas. Relax on covered front and back patios. Pets approved on case-by-case basis, Landlord must meet applicants, income 3x monthly rent required; excellent credit; no background issues; All applicants ages 18+ to complete appl and pay fee of $60; approved pets require up to $500 non-refundable pet fee per pet depending on breed,size,etc. Tenants can enjoy HOA amenities and lawn care provided!