All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 1260 Bonham Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
1260 Bonham Parkway
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:45 AM

1260 Bonham Parkway

1260 Bonham Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1260 Bonham Parkway, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL HOME ready for your family in the heart of Lantana and convenient to schools, restaurants and shopping! 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths downstairs, 3 BR, 2 full baths and huge gameroom upstairs, kitchen open to the living room w-fireplace, grantite counters, refrigerator, washer-dryer included, 3 living, 2 dining areas. Relax on covered front and back patios. Pets approved on case-by-case basis, Landlord must meet applicants, income 3x monthly rent required; excellent credit; no background issues; All applicants ages 18+ to complete appl and pay fee of $60; approved pets require up to $500 non-refundable pet fee per pet depending on breed,size,etc. Tenants can enjoy HOA amenities and lawn care provided!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Bonham Parkway have any available units?
1260 Bonham Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1260 Bonham Parkway have?
Some of 1260 Bonham Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Bonham Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Bonham Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Bonham Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 Bonham Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1260 Bonham Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Bonham Parkway offers parking.
Does 1260 Bonham Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 Bonham Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Bonham Parkway have a pool?
No, 1260 Bonham Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Bonham Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1260 Bonham Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Bonham Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 Bonham Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1260 Bonham Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1260 Bonham Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District