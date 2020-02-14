1240 Wilson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Highland homes 1.5 story rental available! 3 bedrooms Down*Gameroom with additional bedroom and full bath upstairs*Updated kitchen cabinets*Fresh 2019 paint throughout home*Updated 2019 light fixtures and LED fans in all rooms*Family room w hardwoods*Private Study w hardwoods*Game Room w hardwoods*Generously sized secondary bedrooms*Spacious backyard with a covered patio*Zoned for Guyer HS*Close proximity to neighborhood schools*Short distance to neighborhood pools, parks, and Amenity Centers*HOA Fees will be paid by homeowner