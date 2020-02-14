All apartments in Lantana
1240 Wilson Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

1240 Wilson Drive

1240 Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Wilson Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Highland homes 1.5 story rental available! 3 bedrooms Down*Gameroom with additional bedroom and full bath upstairs*Updated kitchen cabinets*Fresh 2019 paint throughout home*Updated 2019 light fixtures and LED fans in all rooms*Family room w hardwoods*Private Study w hardwoods*Game Room w hardwoods*Generously sized secondary bedrooms*Spacious backyard with a covered patio*Zoned for Guyer HS*Close proximity to neighborhood schools*Short distance to neighborhood pools, parks, and Amenity Centers*HOA Fees will be paid by homeowner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Wilson Drive have any available units?
1240 Wilson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1240 Wilson Drive have?
Some of 1240 Wilson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Wilson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Wilson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Wilson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Wilson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1240 Wilson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Wilson Drive offers parking.
Does 1240 Wilson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Wilson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Wilson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1240 Wilson Drive has a pool.
Does 1240 Wilson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1240 Wilson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Wilson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Wilson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 Wilson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 Wilson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

