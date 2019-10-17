All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 1221 Grant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
1221 Grant Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:55 PM

1221 Grant Avenue

1221 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1221 Grant Avenue, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
HOME ONLY AVAILABLE FOR RENT THRU HOME PARTNERS. The rooms in this beautiful home are EXTRA large desirable FP energy efficiency all in Award Winning Community! Master and study down w media and gameroom up. Custom built ins throughout home; double computer desk up, window seating, shelving and cabinets in living area, built in wine cooler and bar, butlers pantry, mud room. Garage has custom bike racks and tote storage. Large laundry w extra storage. Open FP down w breakfast bar, ss appliances, gas cooktop opens to living area overlooking covered patio. Master has sitter area w shower rain head and large closet w linen. Tankless water heaters, radiant barrier, energy star appliances. Walk to community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Grant Avenue have any available units?
1221 Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1221 Grant Avenue have?
Some of 1221 Grant Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1221 Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 1221 Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Grant Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1221 Grant Avenue has a pool.
Does 1221 Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1221 Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Grant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District