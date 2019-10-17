1221 Grant Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bike storage garage

HOME ONLY AVAILABLE FOR RENT THRU HOME PARTNERS. The rooms in this beautiful home are EXTRA large desirable FP energy efficiency all in Award Winning Community! Master and study down w media and gameroom up. Custom built ins throughout home; double computer desk up, window seating, shelving and cabinets in living area, built in wine cooler and bar, butlers pantry, mud room. Garage has custom bike racks and tote storage. Large laundry w extra storage. Open FP down w breakfast bar, ss appliances, gas cooktop opens to living area overlooking covered patio. Master has sitter area w shower rain head and large closet w linen. Tankless water heaters, radiant barrier, energy star appliances. Walk to community pool.