Lantana, TX
1148 Dayton Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:20 AM

1148 Dayton Drive

1148 Dayton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1148 Dayton Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Lowest rent in the area for a lot of space! Beautiful well maintained home located on a corner lot with lush landscaping. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 living areas plus study. Kitchen features gas cook top, granite, island, & open to the family room for great entertaining. Spacious family room is highlighted with stone fireplace & backyard view. Master suite has sitting area & bath with separate vanities. Fully wired media room. Backyard is ready for outdoor entertaining, with the extended patio, pergola & plenty of grassy area. App fee is $50. Pets are case by case. HOA includes front yard maintenance, security system monitoring, Basic cable TV, Access to 5 pools, 2 gyms, Basket ball court and Tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Dayton Drive have any available units?
1148 Dayton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1148 Dayton Drive have?
Some of 1148 Dayton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Dayton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Dayton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Dayton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 Dayton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1148 Dayton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1148 Dayton Drive offers parking.
Does 1148 Dayton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 Dayton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Dayton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1148 Dayton Drive has a pool.
Does 1148 Dayton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1148 Dayton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Dayton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 Dayton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1148 Dayton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1148 Dayton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

