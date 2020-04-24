1148 Dayton Drive

Amenities

Lowest rent in the area for a lot of space! Beautiful well maintained home located on a corner lot with lush landscaping. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 living areas plus study. Kitchen features gas cook top, granite, island, & open to the family room for great entertaining. Spacious family room is highlighted with stone fireplace & backyard view. Master suite has sitting area & bath with separate vanities. Fully wired media room. Backyard is ready for outdoor entertaining, with the extended patio, pergola & plenty of grassy area. App fee is $50. Pets are case by case. HOA includes front yard maintenance, security system monitoring, Basic cable TV, Access to 5 pools, 2 gyms, Basket ball court and Tennis court.