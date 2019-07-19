1120 Mission Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in the lovely Crescent Addition! Huge Kitchen with island offering Corian counter tops with upgraded appliances. Large open floor plan. His and Her sinks in master bathroom with large walk in closets and bay windows. Hand scraped oak wood floors in Formal Living and dining as well as family room.Tenant to verify schools. HOA mows the front yard. No pets.