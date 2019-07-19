1120 Mission Lane

Beautiful home in the lovely Crescent Addition! Huge Kitchen with island offering Corian counter tops with upgraded appliances. Large open floor plan. His and Her sinks in master bathroom with large walk in closets and bay windows. Hand scraped oak wood floors in Formal Living and dining as well as family room.Tenant to verify schools. HOA mows the front yard. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
