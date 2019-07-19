All apartments in Lantana
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:02 AM

1120 Mission Lane

1120 Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Mission Lane, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the lovely Crescent Addition! Huge Kitchen with island offering Corian counter tops with upgraded appliances. Large open floor plan. His and Her sinks in master bathroom with large walk in closets and bay windows. Hand scraped oak wood floors in Formal Living and dining as well as family room.Tenant to verify schools. HOA mows the front yard. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Mission Lane have any available units?
1120 Mission Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1120 Mission Lane have?
Some of 1120 Mission Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Mission Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Mission Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Mission Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Mission Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1120 Mission Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Mission Lane offers parking.
Does 1120 Mission Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Mission Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Mission Lane have a pool?
No, 1120 Mission Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Mission Lane have accessible units?
No, 1120 Mission Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Mission Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Mission Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Mission Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Mission Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

