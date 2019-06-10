1101 Wilson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

This Highland Home is a beauty. It features many upgrades, including plantation shutters, and beautiful hand scraped wood floors, and a secluded master bedroom and bathroom with a large walk in closet. It features an updated kitchen with a large island, granite counter tops and back splash, under the cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. It has a game room and a media room upstairs as well as 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. It offers a large backyard with a covered patio and built in grill.