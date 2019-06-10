All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 1101 Wilson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
1101 Wilson Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:00 PM

1101 Wilson Drive

1101 Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1101 Wilson Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This Highland Home is a beauty. It features many upgrades, including plantation shutters, and beautiful hand scraped wood floors, and a secluded master bedroom and bathroom with a large walk in closet. It features an updated kitchen with a large island, granite counter tops and back splash, under the cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. It has a game room and a media room upstairs as well as 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. It offers a large backyard with a covered patio and built in grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Wilson Drive have any available units?
1101 Wilson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1101 Wilson Drive have?
Some of 1101 Wilson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Wilson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Wilson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Wilson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Wilson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1101 Wilson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Wilson Drive offers parking.
Does 1101 Wilson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Wilson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Wilson Drive have a pool?
No, 1101 Wilson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Wilson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 Wilson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Wilson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Wilson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Wilson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Wilson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District