Lancaster, TX
913 Magnolia Ln.
913 Magnolia Ln.

913 Magnolia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

913 Magnolia Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Lancaster - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with mature trees. Features 2 living areas, 1 dining area, full garage conversion. Galley kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, stove, fridge and breakfast bar. Spacious home including a large fenced in back yard with a shed. Full size washer & (Electric) dryer connections, fresh paint and new carpet. Schedule your tour by calling (214) 692-2240 before this one is gone! Walking distance to schools. Quick, easy access to schools, shopping, I-35 and I-20!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE4586888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

