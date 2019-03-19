913 Magnolia Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Lancaster - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with mature trees. Features 2 living areas, 1 dining area, full garage conversion. Galley kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, stove, fridge and breakfast bar. Spacious home including a large fenced in back yard with a shed. Full size washer & (Electric) dryer connections, fresh paint and new carpet. Schedule your tour by calling (214) 692-2240 before this one is gone! Walking distance to schools. Quick, easy access to schools, shopping, I-35 and I-20!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE4586888)