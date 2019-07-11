All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:32 AM

902 Magnolia Ln

902 Magnolia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

902 Magnolia Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodel 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath home in Lancaster, comes with stainless steel appliances, new carpet, paint, and flooring thru out the living room and tile in all wet areas. Has a brick fireplace to keep cozy with the family in the winter a backyard for family cookouts also has allot of built in storage room in the living room. Master bed room has a stand up shower and walk in closet. Property wont last long scheduled your viewing today! Pet restrictions are case by case.

Call (469) 518-0500 to schedule a showing.

Applications can be filled out at Americanrealpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Magnolia Ln have any available units?
902 Magnolia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 902 Magnolia Ln have?
Some of 902 Magnolia Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Magnolia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
902 Magnolia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Magnolia Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Magnolia Ln is pet friendly.
Does 902 Magnolia Ln offer parking?
No, 902 Magnolia Ln does not offer parking.
Does 902 Magnolia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Magnolia Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Magnolia Ln have a pool?
No, 902 Magnolia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 902 Magnolia Ln have accessible units?
No, 902 Magnolia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Magnolia Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Magnolia Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Magnolia Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 902 Magnolia Ln has units with air conditioning.

