Adorable 4BD-2BA-1GA home located in Lancaster! Great layout. Recently updated with fresh paint and carpet throughout. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Ample sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. Ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen, and both bathrooms. Huge fenced in backyard-perfect for entertaining! Easy access to IH-20, IH-35, & IH-45. Near Cedar Valley College, Lancaster High School, area parks and shopping!