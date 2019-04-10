All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:04 AM

844 Potomac Drive

844 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

844 Potomac Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
3/2/2 Duplex in Lancaster - Spacious three bedroom duplex with two car attached garage. All kitchen appliances furnished, plus a stack washer and dryer furnished. Breakfast bar in the kitchen. Flooring consists of carpeting and vinyl. Separate dining area at the end of a large living room. Master bedroom and bath at one end of the duplex and the other two bedrooms and full bath at the other end. Large walk in closets throughout the space. Call Daphne at 972-258-0080 for more details and a showing of the property.

(RLNE1943448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Potomac Drive have any available units?
844 Potomac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 844 Potomac Drive have?
Some of 844 Potomac Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Potomac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
844 Potomac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Potomac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 844 Potomac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 844 Potomac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 844 Potomac Drive offers parking.
Does 844 Potomac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 Potomac Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Potomac Drive have a pool?
No, 844 Potomac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 844 Potomac Drive have accessible units?
No, 844 Potomac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Potomac Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Potomac Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Potomac Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Potomac Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

