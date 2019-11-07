812 Colgate Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immediate Move In Cozy 3/1/1 in Lancaster! - Cozy 3/1/1 nestled on a large lot in a well established neighborhood. Larger living area opens to eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features updated granite counter-tops, new range, a dishwasher and disposal with newer ceramic tile flooring. Complete interior paint. Spacious bedrooms with over-sized closets, hardwood floors ceiling fans and more! Fenced backyard. A must see! Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule an appointment to view this home!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



