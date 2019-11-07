812 Colgate Dr.

Amenities
Immediate Move In Cozy 3/1/1 in Lancaster! - Cozy 3/1/1 nestled on a large lot in a well established neighborhood. Larger living area opens to eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features updated granite counter-tops, new range, a dishwasher and disposal with newer ceramic tile flooring. Complete interior paint. Spacious bedrooms with over-sized closets, hardwood floors ceiling fans and more! Fenced backyard. A must see! Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule an appointment to view this home!
No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.
Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.
(RLNE2683237)