Lancaster, TX
812 Colgate Dr.
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:21 PM

812 Colgate Dr.

812 Colgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

812 Colgate Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Lancaster Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immediate Move In Cozy 3/1/1 in Lancaster! - Cozy 3/1/1 nestled on a large lot in a well established neighborhood. Larger living area opens to eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features updated granite counter-tops, new range, a dishwasher and disposal with newer ceramic tile flooring. Complete interior paint. Spacious bedrooms with over-sized closets, hardwood floors ceiling fans and more! Fenced backyard. A must see! Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule an appointment to view this home!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE2683237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Colgate Dr. have any available units?
812 Colgate Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 812 Colgate Dr. have?
Some of 812 Colgate Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Colgate Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
812 Colgate Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Colgate Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Colgate Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 812 Colgate Dr. offer parking?
No, 812 Colgate Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 812 Colgate Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Colgate Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Colgate Dr. have a pool?
No, 812 Colgate Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 812 Colgate Dr. have accessible units?
No, 812 Colgate Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Colgate Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Colgate Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Colgate Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Colgate Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

