Stunning single family home with beautiful vinyl wood flooring, nice upgrades throughout and an amazing backyard with spacious covered patio. Large open concept floorplan offers a gorgeous kitchen that opens up to both the dining room and living room. Big bedrooms for you and your family, with two full baths and lots of closet space. Recessed lighting, pretty natural light, fresh paint, cozy fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Welcome home!