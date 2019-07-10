630 West 5th Street, Lancaster, TX 75146 Westridge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled home. Look at the pictures. This home is completely brand new on the inside. It also has a huge storage shed in the back yard. Laminate floors throughout the house. All new paint and appliances. $50 app fee. Bring your picky client.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 630 W 5th Street have any available units?
630 W 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 630 W 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 W 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.