Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
614 Laurel Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

614 Laurel Street

614 Laurel Ln · No Longer Available
Location

614 Laurel Ln, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful Remodeled Ranch Home. Home is Like new inside and out. Beautiful STEEL ROOF recently installed. New Appliances throughout including refrigerator. Large back yard. Close to all schools including the new High School. Close to parks and shopping. Also close to Cedar Valley College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Laurel Street have any available units?
614 Laurel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 614 Laurel Street have?
Some of 614 Laurel Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Laurel Street currently offering any rent specials?
614 Laurel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Laurel Street pet-friendly?
No, 614 Laurel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 614 Laurel Street offer parking?
Yes, 614 Laurel Street offers parking.
Does 614 Laurel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Laurel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Laurel Street have a pool?
No, 614 Laurel Street does not have a pool.
Does 614 Laurel Street have accessible units?
No, 614 Laurel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Laurel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Laurel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Laurel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Laurel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

