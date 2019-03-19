614 Laurel Street

Beautiful Remodeled Ranch Home. Home is Like new inside and out. Beautiful STEEL ROOF recently installed. New Appliances throughout including refrigerator. Large back yard. Close to all schools including the new High School. Close to parks and shopping. Also close to Cedar Valley College.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
