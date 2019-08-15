614 Hearthstone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Newly Remodeled two story Home in Lancaster. Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Home has vaulted ceilings fans. Large master suite has stand up shower, tub, double vanities & a giant walk-in closet! It will not last long on the market. Pets are case by case.



Call (469) 518-0500 to schedule a showing. Our showings are done remotely, so please call our leasing department to schedule a time and obtain a code to the lockbox on the front door.



Applications are done online through our website at www.americanrealpm.com.