Lancaster, TX
614 Hearthstone Dr
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

614 Hearthstone Dr

614 Hearthstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

614 Hearthstone Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Beautiful Newly Remodeled two story Home in Lancaster. Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Home has vaulted ceilings fans. Large master suite has stand up shower, tub, double vanities & a giant walk-in closet! It will not last long on the market. Pets are case by case.

Call (469) 518-0500 to schedule a showing. Our showings are done remotely, so please call our leasing department to schedule a time and obtain a code to the lockbox on the front door.

Applications are done online through our website at www.americanrealpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Hearthstone Dr have any available units?
614 Hearthstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 614 Hearthstone Dr have?
Some of 614 Hearthstone Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Hearthstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
614 Hearthstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Hearthstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Hearthstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 614 Hearthstone Dr offer parking?
No, 614 Hearthstone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 614 Hearthstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Hearthstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Hearthstone Dr have a pool?
No, 614 Hearthstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 614 Hearthstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 614 Hearthstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Hearthstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Hearthstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Hearthstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 614 Hearthstone Dr has units with air conditioning.

