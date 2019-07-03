All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
2949 Lawndale Drive
2949 Lawndale Drive

2949 Lawndale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2949 Lawndale Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Lancaster house has been beautifully updated! Features include a wood burning brick fireplace with modern paint colors, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and updated cabinets and countertops. This house also has updated decorative lighting, ceiling fans in the living room and all three bedrooms, and a walk in closet in the master. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout gives a modern feel, and is easy to maintain. Separate utility room, rear entry garage, fully fenced backyard. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. This home is a must see!

Near Beltline Elementary, Lancaster Middle & Lancaster High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2949 Lawndale Drive have any available units?
2949 Lawndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2949 Lawndale Drive have?
Some of 2949 Lawndale Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2949 Lawndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2949 Lawndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 Lawndale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2949 Lawndale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2949 Lawndale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2949 Lawndale Drive offers parking.
Does 2949 Lawndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2949 Lawndale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 Lawndale Drive have a pool?
No, 2949 Lawndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2949 Lawndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2949 Lawndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 Lawndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2949 Lawndale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2949 Lawndale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2949 Lawndale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

