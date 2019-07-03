2949 Lawndale Drive

Amenities
This Lancaster house has been beautifully updated! Features include a wood burning brick fireplace with modern paint colors, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and updated cabinets and countertops. This house also has updated decorative lighting, ceiling fans in the living room and all three bedrooms, and a walk in closet in the master. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout gives a modern feel, and is easy to maintain. Separate utility room, rear entry garage, fully fenced backyard. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. This home is a must see!
Near Beltline Elementary, Lancaster Middle & Lancaster High Schools.
Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
