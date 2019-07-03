2949 Lawndale Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Lancaster house has been beautifully updated! Features include a wood burning brick fireplace with modern paint colors, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and updated cabinets and countertops. This house also has updated decorative lighting, ceiling fans in the living room and all three bedrooms, and a walk in closet in the master. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout gives a modern feel, and is easy to maintain. Separate utility room, rear entry garage, fully fenced backyard. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. This home is a must see!



Near Beltline Elementary, Lancaster Middle & Lancaster High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

