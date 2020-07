Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities game room

Beautiful Brand New Updates in this very large home - MOVE IN READY! 5 bedrooms with 3 Full Bathrooms, 2 living rooms downstairs with a game room upstairs that is great for the family. New granite counter tops in the kitchen and all bathrooms with new sinks and faucets and mirrors. Brand new high-end dishwasher. New fence around the backyard. New wood laminate floors with new paint for the whole interior of the home. MUST SEE!!