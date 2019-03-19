All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2031 Augusta Street

2031 Augusta Street · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Augusta Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The 2176 Plan is a fantastic one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This spacious home offers a large, open family room, breakfast room and dining room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Augusta Street have any available units?
2031 Augusta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2031 Augusta Street currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Augusta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Augusta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 Augusta Street is pet friendly.
Does 2031 Augusta Street offer parking?
Yes, 2031 Augusta Street offers parking.
Does 2031 Augusta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 Augusta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Augusta Street have a pool?
No, 2031 Augusta Street does not have a pool.
Does 2031 Augusta Street have accessible units?
No, 2031 Augusta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Augusta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 Augusta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 Augusta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2031 Augusta Street does not have units with air conditioning.

