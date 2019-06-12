All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:13 AM

1816 Kings Cross Dr

1816 Kings Cross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Kings Cross Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Wintergreen Wellington Park North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Lancaster. - Absolutely beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Lancaster. Built in 2006. One story. 1832 sq ft. Large rooms with plenty of closet space. Large windows through out the house. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Very spacious kitchen equipped with Electric Range and Dishwasher. Separate laundry room. Huge fenced backyard with extended, covered patio. 2 car garage. Close to major freeways.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

(RLNE2771760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Kings Cross Dr have any available units?
1816 Kings Cross Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1816 Kings Cross Dr have?
Some of 1816 Kings Cross Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Kings Cross Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Kings Cross Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Kings Cross Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Kings Cross Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Kings Cross Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Kings Cross Dr offers parking.
Does 1816 Kings Cross Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Kings Cross Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Kings Cross Dr have a pool?
No, 1816 Kings Cross Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Kings Cross Dr have accessible units?
No, 1816 Kings Cross Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Kings Cross Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Kings Cross Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Kings Cross Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Kings Cross Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

