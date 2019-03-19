All apartments in Lancaster
1502 Rockbrook Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1502 Rockbrook Street

1502 Rockbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Rockbrook Street, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pebblebrook Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take LBJ Freeway West and take a left on S. Lancaster Rd. and then a right on Telephone Rd. and then a left on Chapman Dr. and a left on Reynolds Street and then a right on Willowbrook Street and a left on Rockbrook Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Rockbrook Street have any available units?
1502 Rockbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1502 Rockbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Rockbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Rockbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Rockbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1502 Rockbrook Street offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Rockbrook Street offers parking.
Does 1502 Rockbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Rockbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Rockbrook Street have a pool?
No, 1502 Rockbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Rockbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 1502 Rockbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Rockbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Rockbrook Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Rockbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Rockbrook Street does not have units with air conditioning.

