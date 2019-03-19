Take LBJ Freeway West and take a left on S. Lancaster Rd. and then a right on Telephone Rd. and then a left on Chapman Dr. and a left on Reynolds Street and then a right on Willowbrook Street and a left on Rockbrook Street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1502 Rockbrook Street have any available units?
1502 Rockbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1502 Rockbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Rockbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.