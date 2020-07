Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy updated 3 BR-2BA Lancaster home. Multiple entrances to home with 1 car garage. Awesome open galley kitchen with an abundance of cabinets. Master bedroom has a private entrance with a backyard set up and ready for man's best friend. Walking distance to schools, Lancaster Recreation Center and Community Park, and public library. Close to Cedar Valley College, wide variety of restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-20 and I-35E. Refrigerator not included. LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY