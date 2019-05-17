WOW! Huge Rooms! 2 Living Areas! Stainless gas range. Formal Dining! Big Bedrooms! Did I say- Big Bedrooms? Walk-in Closets! Large Stone Fireplace! Covered Porch and Covered Patio! 2 Car Garage! Mature Trees! Tenant to verify schools and square footage. Submit application through your Realtor. Realtors get forms from Ntreis Transactions. $35 app fee everyone 18 and older. REALTORS MUST SIGN THE INSTRUCTION SHEET. MUST USE OUR FORMS. See Qualifying Standards at our website.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1133 Willow Creek Drive have any available units?
1133 Willow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1133 Willow Creek Drive have?
Some of 1133 Willow Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Willow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Willow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.