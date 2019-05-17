All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:13 PM

1133 Willow Creek Drive

1133 Willow Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Willow Creek Dr, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Huge Rooms! 2 Living Areas! Stainless gas range. Formal Dining! Big Bedrooms! Did I say- Big Bedrooms? Walk-in Closets! Large Stone Fireplace! Covered Porch and Covered Patio! 2 Car Garage! Mature Trees! Tenant to verify schools and square footage. Submit application through your Realtor. Realtors get forms from Ntreis Transactions. $35 app fee everyone 18 and older. REALTORS MUST SIGN THE INSTRUCTION SHEET. MUST USE OUR FORMS. See Qualifying Standards at our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Willow Creek Drive have any available units?
1133 Willow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1133 Willow Creek Drive have?
Some of 1133 Willow Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Willow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Willow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Willow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Willow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1133 Willow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Willow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1133 Willow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Willow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Willow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1133 Willow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Willow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1133 Willow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Willow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Willow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Willow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Willow Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

