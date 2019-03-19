APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Beautiful single story home with fantastic curb appeal! The living room offers a brick fireplace to gather around in cold weather and updated paint creates a beautiful canvas to decorate! The kitchen includes granite counter tops and an appliance package with stainless steel finish! Enjoy outdoor time in the fenced back yard with a cozy covered patio. Tour this home today! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6449 Canyon Trail have any available units?
6449 Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 6449 Canyon Trail have?
Some of 6449 Canyon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6449 Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6449 Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6449 Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6449 Canyon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6449 Canyon Trail offer parking?
No, 6449 Canyon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6449 Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6449 Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6449 Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 6449 Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6449 Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 6449 Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6449 Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6449 Canyon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6449 Canyon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6449 Canyon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
